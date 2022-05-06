Troy Community Shred Day set for May 14

TROY — Do you want to safely dispose of sensitive papers such as bank statements; credit cards and application forms; pay stubs; old bills; tax documents; medical records; or other documents that might make you a victim of identity fraud? Private information isn’t limited to bank statements and business contracts. Printed confidential materials are produced daily in every business and home and by every person —from medical records to strategic planning documents.

Minster Bank is sponsoring a free Community Shred on Saturday, May 14, 2021 from 8-11 a.m. (or until the truck is full). Shred-it, the world’s leading on site document destruction company, will safely dispose of sensitive materials. The event will be held at the Troy office of Minster Bank at 1280 Experiment Farm Road in Troy.

Community Shred Day is free and up to five bags of paper will be accepted. Binders, staples and paper clips do not have to be removed. When papers are dropped off at the site, you do not have to leave your car, Shred-it staff will remove the papers and shred them while you watch. The paper is then recycled.

As the fastest-growing form of fraud, identity theft and corporate espionage threatens to destroy personal credit ratings as well as a person’s reputation and security. Governments and regulators around the world continue to develop legislation to help protect individuals and businesses. Prevention is the best solution-once the documents are shredded; they cannot be reassembled.

For more information, contact Minster Bank at 937-339-9388 or 866-MINSTER.

Minster Bank, a local community bank, and a subsidiary of Minster Financial Corp, is headquartered in Minster, Ohio, and has offices located in Minster, New Bremen, St. Marys, Sidney, Troy, Vandalia-Butler, and Wapakoneta. Visit MinsterBank.com to learn more about Minster Bank, a Member FDIC & Equal Hosing Lender.