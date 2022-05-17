Parkinson’s care coming to The Landings of Sidney

SIDNEY — The Landings of Sidney is offering a unique and specialized program for the care of people affected by Parkinson’s Disease (PD).

According to most recent data from the National Parkinson’s Foundation, PD affects more than 1 million Americans. Due to the increase in aging population and earlier diagnosis, this number is projected to increase to 12 million worldwide by 2040. PD is a progressive, complex neurodegenerative disease that affects multiple body systems. As the disease progresses, people may find the need for additional care and support. With the right treatment interventions and support, people with Parkinson’s have the opportunity to live a very full and functional life.

It is with this hope and opportunity, The Landings of Sidney, has built a customized multidisciplinary team approach to the care of people affected by PD. In collaboration with Therapy Advantage, Inc. and Ohio Living Home Health, each resident receives a comprehensive treatment plan individualized to the resident’s unique needs related to Parkinson’s Disease. This includes a plan for medication timing, nutrition/protein concerns, mobility strategies and specific exercise designed to improve the movement difficulties related to PD.

According to Dr. Gina Boerger, PT, DPT, “The need in this area for Parkinson’s-specific care is real. I’ve specialized in working with people with Parkinson’s the past 12 years. Sometimes, people need the extra support of an assisted living environment. However, it is not easy to find a place that offers this kind of specialized care in a team approach. It is imperative that all members of the care team understand Parkinson’s and the individual details about how the disease affects the resident.

“We want people to know that you can still live well with Parkinson’s. There are many, many factors that are unique to each person affected with Parkinson’s. When we can identify a successful plan for that person, and the whole team is on board, the outcomes can be life-changing. I know this from my professional and personal experiences. I’ve seen the difference Parkinson’s-specific care can make. You can’t just give up. It’s important to surround yourself with a team who understands your PD and can help you not just live, but live well with Parkinson’s,” said Boerger.

The Landings of Sidney will host an open house on Wednesday, May 25, at 6 p.m. The open house will feature a presentation by Boerger on “The Power of Positive Thinking and Parkinson’s Disease.”

In addition, the Landings will be welcoming new Medical Director, Dr. Madireddy and nurse practitioner Holly Gower. Dr Madireddy’s team will serve an important role in the care of all residents of the The Landings, not just those with PD if you choose to have her group as your Physician.

The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served and tours of the newly updated exercise gym will also be provided. Madireddy will also be present during the open house.

The Landings of Sidney is a 64-bed assisted living facility located at 1150 West Russell Road, Sidney. In addition to the specialized Parkinson’s program, The Landings also offers Memory Care, Respite Care, assisted living and independent living.

RSVPs are not required for Boerger’s presentation but organizers would like to save you a seat if you know you are attending. Call or text 937-418-6258 or 937-570-0009 to RSVP your attendance.