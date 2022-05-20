Visitors Bureau reviews website traffic

SIDNEY — A review of web traffic for the past three months was reviewed at the April meeting of the Sidney Visitors Bureau.

Web site traffic for January 2022 included 1,195 web sessions, 993 new users, 1,748 page views and 3,050 Facebook impressions. The time on site averaged 1 minute, 44 seconds.

Statistics for February included 1,255 web sessions, 1,108 new users, 1,778 page views and 5,685 Facebook impressions. The time on site averaged 1 minute, 9 seconds.

In March, there were 2,171 web sessions, 1,804 new users, 2,938 page views and 2,630 Facebook impressions. The time on site averaged 1 minute, 19 seconds.

The Sidney Visitors Bureau has partnered with Ohio Tourism Bureau’s program, Find It Here, to produce at Storytelling campaign promoting Sidney as a weekend travel destination. The content of this campaign was uploaded to the Visitors Bureau website late last year and will be used again in May of this year by Ohio.

Agreements have been executed in the first quarter of 2022 to promote Sidney as a travel destination. Those agreements include:

• The year-long placement of Sidney Visitors Guides in brochure racks in high traffic areas of the greater Detroit area by Travel-Ad-Service.

• The year-long placement of Sidney Visitors Guides in brochure racks in hotels and rest areas along Interstate 75 in Ohio by Ad-Rack.

• The year-long placement of Sidney Visitors Guides in brochure racks in hotels along Interstate 69 and Interstate 70 in Indiana by Tourist Information Service.

• The placement of Sidney Visitors Guides at consumer travel shows in Detroit, Michigan, Sandusky, Ohio, Hershey, Pennsylvania, and the Ohio State Fair by Ohio Travel Pavilion.

• Publication of two advertorials in the eNewsletter OhioTraveler.com

• Dissemination of two promotional press releases to more than 800 radio, television, magazine, and newspaper media outlets in the United States with OhioTraveler.com.

• Placement of a digital banner ad linked to VisitSidneyShelby.com on OhioTraveler.com.

• Placement of a linked display ad to VisitSidneyShelby.com in all 12 monthly editions of the OhioTraveler.com eNewsletter.

• Two social media posts on the OhioTraveler Facebook page.

• Two eBlasts (May and July) with Ohio Find It Here to 425,000 individuals with a propensity for travel to Ohio.

• Contracted for eight months of Paid Key Word Search services in conjunction with Ohio Find It Here.

• Placement of three monthly posts on Ohio Find It Here Facebook page.

• Placement of two monthly Instagram posts on Ohio Find It Here.

• Placement of a print ad with enhanced listing in Ohio’s Travel Guide.

• Published in the TourismOhio app (enhanced listing with links to VisitSidneyShelby.com website)

• Renewed advertising agreement for on standing position on the digital billboard located near the intersection of Vandemark Road and Michigan Street.

• Secured no cost ad position in Discover Shelby County Ohio magazine published by the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce.

In other business, the Visitors Bureau:

• Renewed sponsorship of the Shelby County Fair and committed to placing a one quarter page ad in the Fair program.

• Submitted an advertiser’s insertion order to The Civil War News to promote the Living History Weekend at Tawawa Park in September.

• Renewed sponsorship of the Buckeye Farm Antiques show with an ad in their show program.

• Renewed listing on the Eldora Speedway web site to promote overnight lodging in Sidney.

• Designed and produced a quantity of 15,000 Sidney Visitors Bureau promotional rack cards.

• Added 17 popular destinations and 5 major events to the Ohio.org web site and Ohio Find It Here app. Both are sponsored by the Ohio Department of Travel & Tourism.

• Co-Leading along with Bill Clark at the Shelby County Fairgrounds the pre event planning to host 1,000 participants in the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure who will be spending three days and two nights in Sidney on June 18,19, and 20 as part of their seven day bike tour of west central Ohio.

For a complete calendar listing of upcoming events, visit www.VisitSidneyShelby.com and be sure to Like Us on Facebook @VisitSidneyOhio.