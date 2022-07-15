Mote & Associates hires director of Grants & Funding

GREENVILLE — Mote & Associates Inc., Greenville, Ohio has recently hired Tamera McNulty as their director of Grants & Funding. McNulty is responsible for the coordination, preparation and administration of grants and loans available from various agencies for communities and local governments in Ohio and Indiana.

McNulty brings to Mote & Associates past experience in grant writing and grant management which will be very beneficial in assisting clients with their grant writing and funding needs for future projects. In addition to her grant training background, McNulty has a Bachelor’s Degree from Arizona State University and is the founder of the Art House Gallery (a non-profit organization set to open in late summer 2022) located in Greenville. She is a Greenville native and resides here with her husband, Tom, and two children.

For more information on the grant writing program, free to contact McNulty or Jerry McClannan at Mote & Associates Inc., 214 W. Fourth St., Greenville, OH 45331, Phone: 937-548-7511 or email: [email protected]

Mote & Associates is also ready to have two college interns return to the firm for the summer to assist in the construction management department and the surveying crew. Ben Philiposian and Alex Strait have rejoined the firm as full-time technicians over their summer breaks this year.