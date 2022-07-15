Wildermuth named partner in firm

COLUMBUS — A Sidney native has been made a partner in a company that deals with cybersecurity.

Rich Wildermuth was admitted as a PwC Cybersecurity, Risk and Regulatory Partner on July 1, 2022. He helps global organizations develop and advance their cybersecurity strategies and capabilities.

Wildermuth graduated from Sidney High School in 1994. He also graduated from The Ohio State University with a Computer Information Science degree.

Wildermuth lives in Columbus with his wife, Carol, and two sons, Alex and Jacob. His parents, Rick and Jo, are still residents in Shelby County.