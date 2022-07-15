19 Hawthorne awarded top design honors

LIMA — 19 Hawthorne, an elegant special event and wedding venue in Lima, was the recipient of the Eagle Award for Excellence in Construction at the annual Ohio Valley Associated Builders and Contractors Awards Gala in Sharonville. The Excellence in Construction Gala honors the skills and creativity of the entire team responsible for an outstanding merit shop construction project.

The 14,813-square-foot modernized site, owned by the Jones and Egbert families, functions as a wedding venue and community center that host various types of fundraising events, corporate workshops, lectures and concerts in the outdoor amphitheater. The construction process was completed in only 10 months, allowing the first event to take place in July 2021.

Ferguson Construction Company, of Sidney, was the general contractor for the project.

“The entire Ferguson team was very attentive,” said Chad Hughes, manager and creative director of 19 Hawthorne. “It was rewarding to see the neglected property come to life again as we navigated the unique supply chain challenges of the pandemic.”

The aesthetically pleasing steel design building, which includes a grand porte-cochere, blends perfectly with a heavy timber wrap around porch, complimenting the serene landscape. The expansive glass openings allow for spectacular views of the adjacent lake with a 200-foot cascading waterfall feature, a charming covered bridge and seamless indoor/outdoor entertaining. The 500-plus person capacity great hall with 31-foot high cathedral ceiling features a central indoor/outdoor gas fireplace with stone surround, built-In bar and second mobile bar location, stained concrete floors and a catering kitchen. The venue also includes thoughtful bride and groom suites that provide private entry and a peaceful relaxation space.

“We are humbled to be recognized with the Eagle Award. We are excited to revitalize a much-loved space in our community,” said Dana Jones, 19 Hawthorne owner. “Our hope is that 19 Hawthorne brings the community together to celebrate all of life’s milestones.”

Founded in 1920, Ferguson Construction Company has remained an industry leader in providing high-quality commercial construction services from conception to completion in Ohio and Indiana. Ferguson’s regional scope seamlessly adapts to both small and large-scale projects with the highest level of craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and an exemplary safety record. For more information, visit ferguson-construction.com.

For more information on 19 Hawthorne, visit 19hawthorne.com.