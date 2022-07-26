Barhorst hired as Workforce Partnership programming coordinator

SIDNEY — The Workforce Partnership of Shelby County has announced the addition of Shelly Barhorst as programming coordinator. Barhorst brings both education and workforce development experience to this new role, with 10 years of education experience at Fort Loramie Schools and seven years as the eighth-grade Career Connections teacher. Barhorst earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education from Wright State University.

The programming coordinator position was created to provide dedicated support to local school districts and teachers instructing workforce development curriculum. As Workforce Partnership expands its programming Barhorst will provide curriculum guidance and coordinate experiential learning activities that connect students to workforce skills, local employers and career opportunities, and education/training pathways.

Deb McDermott, executive director, said, “Shelly’s expertise and knowledge of WP’s mission, our Partner companies, and the local community will allow her hit the ground running and grow a strong network of educators. Her enthusiasm and desire to see students succeed are evident and make Shelly the perfect fit for this position. She will be a tremendous addition to the team.”

Barhorst is a life-long resident of Shelby County and resides in Fort Loramie with her husband, Paul. They have three adult children: Liz, Maria and Ben, and a grandson, Dane.

“I am thrilled to begin my new position of Programming Coordinator with Workforce Partnership and I am very passionate about this program. One of my favorite things about this program is being able to help students gain useful knowledge of career paths and introducing them to partners that can help them facilitate their passions,” said Barhorst. “I have enjoyed working with the partners of Workforce Partnership, and I cannot wait to expand the curriculum that has driven my instruction for the past seven years into more school districts in Shelby County, with the help of knowledgeable educators and partners.”

Barhorst will begin her new role on Aug. 2, 2022.

Workforce Partnership’s is an industry sector partnership whose mission is to partner industry and education to prepare the emerging workforce for local jobs via skills development and local career exploration. Shelby County is home to strong companies who offer excellent career opportunities. Retaining local talent after high school and college graduation is one of the keys to growing the workforce pipeline, which is vital to keeping Shelby County strong and successful. Workforce Partnership is a 501c3 non-profit organization, led by 40-plus private industries doing business in Shelby County. To learn more, visit www.workforcepartner.com.