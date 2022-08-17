Walmart celebrates re-grand opening

SIDNEY – Sidney residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter, at 2400 Michigan St., as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The store will celebrate its re-grand opening on Friday, Aug. 19, at 9 a.m.

The celebration will include a ribbon cutting ceremony with representatives from the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and members of the Sidney City Council. Walmart will also present grants to support the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Mercy Mission House. The celebration will continue throughout the day with promotions and giveaways along with food trucks and other events.

“Our customers are going to immediately notice the improvements when they walk through the doors and they’ll love the upgrades and the fresh new look,” said Walmart store manager C.J. Sharp. “We’ve made improvements to nearly every department in the store that will help customers not only save time but save money.”

The upgrades also complement the measures the company has taken in its U.S. stores to help protect associates and customers from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers will enjoy the following store improvements:

• Expanded Grocery Department: The grocery department has been expanded to provide customers more of the delicious foods they love including expanded produce and dairy sections to provide even more fresh fruits and veggies.

• Improvements at Checkout: The front end of the store received an exciting new look and layout.

• New $1 Shop Area at the front of the store

• New Grab & Go Deli/Lunch Items at the front of the store

Walmart will continue to innovate to help customers save time and money by giving them the option to shop when, where, and how they want, including:

• Pickup – Busy customers love Walmart’s pickup option. It gives them the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without leaving their cars. The best part: there is no fee to use Walmart Grocery Pickup. Customers using SNAP also have the option to use pickup services in most states.

• Pharmacy Curbside Pickup – Customers may pick up their prescriptions safely and efficiently without needing to unbuckle their seatbelts. At no additional cost, curbside pickup is another way to help customers save money and live better.

• Delivery – Walmart’s convenient delivery service is also a hit with customers. Even more, Walmart has now made both pickup and delivery contact free.

• Express delivery – customers now have the option to have their deliveries made in under two hours.

Walmart Pay – a touch-free way to pay.

Walmart+

This membership program is designed to save customers time and money with free, unlimited deliveries, member prices for gas, use of the Scan and Go app, allowing the scanning and payment of products while shopping for quicker checkout and exclusive access to select deals before the general public. Walmart+ costs $98 per year ($12.95 per month) and includes a 15-day free trial period (Available for sign-up at walmart.com). Items available for free delivery include groceries, electronics, toys and household goods.

To take advantage of Walmart’s new shopping features, customers can download the Walmart app through Apple Store or Google Play.