Falk joins Minster Chiropractic Center

MINSTER — Peter Falk, DC, has joined Minster Chiropractic Center.

Falk began with the business as an intern in the fall of 2021 while finishing up the clinical portion of his chiropractic education. In April 2022, he graduated Cum Laude from Logan University College of Chiropractic and began practice as a licensed physician in May.

He enjoys treating patients of all ages and is certified in Cox Technic. Falk is a Minster native, graduating from Minster High School in 2016. He is excited to join Dr. Kurt Olding, Dr. Sunni Lomnicki, her husband Dr. Tyler Lomnicki, and he is currently accepting new patients.