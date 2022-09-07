Annual Economic Outlook Luncheon scheduled

SIDNEY – Mutual Federal in partnership with the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will present the Annual Economic Outlook Luncheon. The luncheon is scheduled for Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 300 E. Parkwood S., Sidney. A complimentary lunch will be provided. RSVP’s are required by Sept. 30 and registration is limited to the first 350.

This year’s guest speaker will again be Richard Kaglic, vice president and senior regional officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, Cincinnati Branch.

Kaglic manages the bank’s relationships with the Cincinnati Branch’s board of directors and business advisory councils in Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio, and Lexington, Kentucky, and serves as the bank’s regional economist in Cincinnati.

Kaglic joined the Federal Reserve System in 1994 as a senior business economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, where he served for 11 years. Subsequently, he was a senior regional economist at the Charlotte Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

Prior to his service in the Federal Reserve System, Kaglic was a senior economist at Eaton Corporation and the chief economist at the Washington Employment Security Department.

Kaglic holds a BA and an MA in economics from Youngstown State University.

For more information about the luncheon, please contact the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA at 492-9134 or email [email protected]