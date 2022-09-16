First National Bank unveils new Botkins location

BOTKINS – Local dignitaries celebrated the new First National Bank branch at 406 N. Main St. in Botkins on Sept. 16 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an inside look at the building.

The branch just opened to the public this week, and the ground-breaking ceremony occurred at the end of November 2021, but the bank has had a branch in Botkins for over two decades.

“In 1999, First National Bank began operations in the village of Botkins. Today, in 2022, the bank is reestablishing its long-term commitment to the community and surrounding areas with this new branch,” First National Bank President Jerry Lehman Jr. said.

The bank also pays homage to Botkins with pictures hanging on the walls of local structures and a collage of different pictures on the left wall of the entrance. Botkins Administrator Randy Purdy touched on this when he made a comment.

“From the beautiful architecture, to the community-driven interior design, to the scenic views of agricultural land and the photogenic new Woodland subdivision, this bank and this location truly highlights Botkins’ history, its traditions, and our growth, and our future,“ Purdy said.

Commissioners Tony Bornhorst and Bob Guillozet were also in attendance, and Bornhorst said, “The part that’s so good is that Shelby County continues to keep growing by leaps and bounds and it’s all these efforts by our local enterprises and (I’m) just so glad to see this happening.”

First National Bank began operations in 1934 in New Bremen and now has five locations.

First National Bank President Jerry Lehman Jr., left, and Branch Manager Angie Fullenkamp cut the ribbon at the Botkins First National Bank ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 16. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_bank.jpg First National Bank President Jerry Lehman Jr., left, and Branch Manager Angie Fullenkamp cut the ribbon at the Botkins First National Bank ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 16. A view of the newly built Botkins First National Bank from North Main Street. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_0388.jpg A view of the newly built Botkins First National Bank from North Main Street. Guests chat in the Botkins First National Bank lobby on Sept. 16 before the ribbon-cutting ceremony. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_0363.jpg Guests chat in the Botkins First National Bank lobby on Sept. 16 before the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

