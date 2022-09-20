Hershberger named vice president of retail banking

MINSTER — Alicia Hershberger is joining Minster Bank as vice president of retail banking. With her 15 years of experience in the financial industry, she will oversee all eight branch offices, retail and mortgage lending functions, and the call center.

Hershberger looks forward to overseeing Minster Bank’s retail banking teams while building relationships with clients, business owners and championing the multitude of benefits that come along with community banking.

“Minster Bank is a community bank that works hard to grow the local economy and enrich the lives of those who live and work in those very communities,” Hershberger said. “When it comes to services for individuals and small businesses, I am excited for clients to experience personalized guidance through personal and electronic services which will benefit the customers as we strive to make an impact on the West Central Ohio area.”

Dale Luebke, president and CEO of Minster Bank, said Hershberger’s commitment to the team and the future of the area is unmatched.

“Alicia brings diverse knowledge, expertise, and leadership to her new role, and Luebke is confident she will assist in helping the Bank and team grow,” Luebke said.

Hershberger is a member of the Rotary, Kiwanis and is involved with 4-H and various other community projects. With her husband and three kids, Hershberger resides on a dairy farm.

With offices in Minster, New Bremen, St. Marys, Wapakoneta, Sidney, Troy and Vandalia, Minster Bank has assets totaling more than $760 million and has been serving the communities of West Central Ohio since 1914. To find out more about Minster Bank, visit MinsterBank.com.