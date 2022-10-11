FARE, CVS Pharmacy help create a more inclusive, safe Halloween

MCLEAN, Va. – Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE), the leader in food allergy advocacy, research and education, has announced CVS Pharmacy as the exclusive retail partner of the FARE Teal Pumpkin Project 2022. This program is a yearly effort to make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for the one in 13 children in the U.S. living with food allergies, and many others impacted by food intolerances. Anyone can participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project by placing a teal-colored pumpkin on their doorstep to signal that, in addition to candy, non-food goodies and food allergy safe treats are available for trick or treaters.

“Many typical Halloween sweets aren’t safe for children with food allergies and contain top food allergens such as nuts, milk, egg, soy, wheat, and sesame,” says Sung Poblete, PhD, RN, CEO of FARE. “The number of children with food allergies has risen dramatically over the past 20 years, and our Teal Pumpkin Project will be amplified this year through CVS’ ability to help parents and caregivers identify safe treats and reach even more children by making it easier to find these options at select store locations.”

CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health and a health partner to communities across America, will simplify Halloween shopping for families with food-allergy concerns by offering nearly 50 convenient and affordable food-allergy safe items available in 4,500 stores, with many under $5. Select items are also available for purchase on CVS.com. Starting on Oct. 1, families looking to join in the Teal Pumpkin Project can find participating CVS store locations on FARE’s interactive neighborhood map, which also features homes and events across the U.S. that offer alternatives to traditional Halloween candy.

As part of the partnership, CVS will communicate Teal Pumpkin offerings with customers through in-store signage to help shoppers identify food-allergy friendly items, including small toys and treats. Along with in-store announcements about the Teal Pumpkin Project, CVS will also share information about its allergy-friendly assortment and the Teal Pumpkin Project with customers by email as well as through on-demand video content and downloadable and printable resources that will be available on cvs.com and fare.org.

“As consumers shop at CVS Pharmacy this Halloween season, we believe it is our responsibility to offer them safe and smart choices for their families, friends, and neighbors seeking allergy-friendly options,” says Brian Eason, vice president, Merchandising, CVS Health. “We know healthier happens together, and our partnership with FARE provides an opportunity to ensure Halloween is a more inclusive holiday, in addition to bringing awareness to the important mission of the Teal Pumpkin Project.”

Launched in 2012 by a local food allergy group and expanded by FARE, the Teal Pumpkin Project has been a part of Halloween in all 50 U.S. states as well as countries on six continents for the past decade.

To access more information about the Teal Pumpkin Project including candy tips, suggested non-food treats, the interactive map, and ways to help spread the word, visit tealpumpkinproject.org.

