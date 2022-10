Buddy enjoys some photo time at Crossway Farms Friday. The business hosted “pups in the pumpkin patch” where owners could bring their pets to have their photos taken and explore the pumpkin patch.

Buddy enjoys some photo time at Crossway Farms Friday. The business hosted “pups in the pumpkin patch” where owners could bring their pets to have their photos taken and explore the pumpkin patch. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_8093.jpg Buddy enjoys some photo time at Crossway Farms Friday. The business hosted “pups in the pumpkin patch” where owners could bring their pets to have their photos taken and explore the pumpkin patch. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News