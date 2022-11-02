SIDNEY — It’s time to start shopping for the holidays.

The annual Holiday Shop Hop begins Nov. 5 and ends Nov. 12 at various businesses in the Sidney area.

Shoppers can enter the drawing by filling out an entry card or entering online through a unique QR code at each location.

Businesses that will be participating Nov. 5-12 include:

• Believe Art from the Heart, 10513 County Road 25A, Sidney

• Gallery 2: Teen, 684 Fair Road, Sidney

• Greenhaus Coffee, 126 E. Poplar St., Sidney

• Interiors by Alice, 1112 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney

• Magnum Music Center, 112 W. Poplar St., Sidney

• Moonflower Effect, 128 N. Main Ave., Sidney

• Re:vive Home Decor & More, 2340 W. Michigan Ave., Sidney

• Sidney Flower Shop, 111 E. Russell Road, Sidney

• Simply Cozy Co., 211 N. Ohio St., Sidney

• The Ivy Garland, 103 E. Court St., Sidney

• Wilson Health Auxiliary Gift Shop, 915 W. Michigan St., Sidney

• Winans Chocolates & Coffee, 1019 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney

The hours at each location vary of when they are open.

Ron & Nita’s, 134 S. Main Ave., will be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Our Creative Marketplace, 310 W. Main St., Anna, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Hammer & Stain, 106 E. Poplar St., Sidney, will be open Nov. 5, 10, 11 and 12 during various hours.

Connection Point Church, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney, will hold a home party and craft vendor show on Saturday,, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Angels in the Attic Craft Show will be held Nov. 9-11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show is located at the Shelby County Historical Society, 201 N. Main Ave., Sidney.

The Charity League Craft Show will be held Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lehman Catholic High School, 2400 St. Marys Ave., Sidney.

The event is sponsored by Sidney Alive, the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and the city of Sidney.