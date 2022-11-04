Moeller Brew Barn announces change in Piqua plans

MARIA STEIN – Moeller Brew Barn, a local craft brewery and kitchen with four taproom locations in Ohio, has announced it will no longer be building a production facility on 16 acres of land off of Cromes Drive in Piqua, Ohio. Plans to build a 30,000 square foot facility were announced in October 2021, but several factors went into the decision to no longer move forward.

“The support from the city of Piqua and iPiqua has been tremendous. Unfortunately market conditions made it cost prohibitive to build a new site at this time,” said Nick Moeller, founder of Moeller Brew Barn.

“While we would love to have Moeller Brew Barn grow and expand in Piqua, we understand that plans sometimes change. We wish Moeller continued success and look forward to supporting their needs should an opportunity arise in the future,” said Chris Schmiesing, Community and Economic Development director for the city of Piqua.