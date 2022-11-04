Electric vehicle charger installed at Moeller Brew Barn

MARIA STEIN — The Maria Stein community is getting a boost of power on the road – that is, those with electric vehicles.

On Sept. 1, 2022, Midwest Electric installed a Level 2 electric vehicle charging station at Moeller Brew Barn, a member artisan restaurant and craft brewery located in Maria Stein. This is the co-op’s second electric vehicle (EV) charging station available to the public.

The first ChargePoint charging station was installed at Niekamp Farm Market in February 2022.

The number of EVs on the road continues to rise, and Midwest Electric wants to stay on the forefront of emerging technology to meet members’ needs, improve green technology, and showcase their 7 Cooperative Principles, one of which is “Concern for Community.”

“Electric vehicles have a very low market share today, but we want to be innovative and on the front end of providing this service to our members and to the community,” said Midwest Electric CEO Matt Berry. “These services will not always be free, but for now, it helps provide us with data on electric vehicle charging that will be helpful as we expand our EV programs. We are also happy to help drive traffic to one of our member businesses.”

The co-op also provides a $200 electric vehicle level 2 charger rebate to members and member businesses to encourage charging during overnight hours, when overall electricity demand is low. More information on rebates is available online at www.midwestrec.com/rebates.

The Level 2 charging station is part of a global partnership with U.S.-based company ChargePoint, who boasts the world’s largest EV charging network. Those wishing to charge their vehicle will need to download the free ChargePoint app, where they can receive 24/7 driving support and find a list of other charging stations around the country. The station will allow two vehicles to charge simultaneously.