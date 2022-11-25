Four providers join Kettering Physician Network

DAYTON – The Kettering Physician Network welcomes four new providers.

• Jaclyn Carr, APRN-CNP, has joined Kettering Physician Network Primary Care at Kettering Health Troy. Carr has more than 10 years of healthcare experience and is committed to patient-centered care.

She earned her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Cincinnati after serving as a registered nurse at Kettering Health Main Campus.

Carr’s office is at 600 W. Main St, Suite 330, Troy. For more information call 937- 980-7400 or visit ketteringhealth.org/medicalgroup

• Rachelle Dulan, DO, has joined Kettering Physician Network Primary Care in Dayton. Dulan specializes in family medicine.

She earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine at Ohio University. Dr. Dulan completed her residency in family medicine at Kettering Health Dayton.

Dulan’s office is on the Kettering Health Dayton campus at 425 W. Grand Ave. Suite 3003, Dayton. For more information call 937-294-3603 or visit ketteringhealth.org/medicalgroup

• Kerri Gibson, MD, has joined Kettering Physician Network at the Years Ahead Primary Care location in Dayton. Gibson specializes in family medicine for patients 65 years and older.

She earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Toledo College of Medicine. Gibson has several years of experience caring for patients, including caring for veterans at the Dayton VA Medical Center.

Gibson’s office is at 3969 Salem Ave., Dayton. For more information call 937-281-7040 or visit ketteringhealth.org/medicalgroup.

• Wesley Rieger, PA-C, has joined Kettering Physician Network Brain & Spine. Rieger specializes in neurosurgery and is committed to patient-centered care.

He earned his Master of Physician Assistant Practice from the University of Dayton. During his medical training, Rieger fulfilled clinical rotations in several areas of patient care and has a special interest in neurosciences.

His office is at 425 W. Grand Ave. Suite 1003, Dayton. For more information call 937-643-9299 or visit ketteringhealth.org/medicalgroup