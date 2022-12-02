Sielschott attends Barron’s 2022 Adviser Women Summit

SIDNEY — Edward Jones Financial Adviser Danielle Sielschott of Sidney recently attended the 2022 Barron’s Adviser Women Summit. The conference was held Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 in Palm Beach, Florida.

There were 500 women financial advisers from a variety of firms across the U.S. in attendance. The conference is designed to promote best practices and generate new ideas across the industry. Attendees heard from industry leaders, networked with their peers and discussed challenges and opportunities.

“It was an outstanding opportunity to engage with other women financial advisors who share the same focus on delivering exceptional client service,” said Sielschott. “I’ll be applying what I learned to the real-life goals of my clients so that I can continue to build the financial strategies that can make a meaningful difference in their lives.”

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisers serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.5 trillion in client assets under care, as of the end of Q3 2022. Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm’s 50,000 associates and the branch presence in 68 percent of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.