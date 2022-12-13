Versailles Savings & Loan receives Best of Bauer award

VERSAILLES — Bauer Financial Inc., the Nation’s Premier Bank Rating Firm, has once again awarded Versailles Savings & Loan, Versailles, Ohio its top (5-Star) rating.

“It’s important to impress, this award is not granted; it is earned,” said Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. “And, having earned 5-Stars for 100 (or more) consecutive quarters, Versailles Savings & Loan has earned an even higher designation as a ‘Best of Bauer Bank.’”

Bauer rates every federally-insured U.S. chartered bank with the same strict standards, and we are pleased to report that Versailles Savings & Loan continues to excel in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, loan quality and more. This marks the 138th consecutive quarter it has done so – since December 1988. Now that’s worth celebrating. Versailles Savings & Loan has proven it has what it takes to carry it through 2023, whatever it may bring.

“With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates at breakneck speed, it may be tough for some banks to keep pace,” said Dorway. “But, with high capital cushions and an established track record, Versailles Savings & Loan is well-positioned to continue to thrive and be a source of strength for its community.”

Versailles Savings & Loan was established in 1887 and has been a rock-solid banking partner for the community ever since. That’s 136 years of relationship-building and community-strengthening. Neighbors and friends should be proud to call Versailles Savings & Loan their bank.