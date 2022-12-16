Ferguson Construction achieves premier safety status

SIDNEY — Ferguson Construction, with regional offices in Dayton, Columbus, and Indianapolis, has again been named an Accredited Quality Contractor by Associated Builders and Contractors. It is an accreditation program that provides recognition to world-class construction firms that have documented their commitment to key areas of corporate responsibility: Construction Safety, Education and Culture.

“Ferguson Construction is proud to have earned this recognition from ABC continuously for the past two decades.” stated Doug Fortkamp, president of Ferguson Construction, “This accreditation is one of our most significant, as it aligns with Ferguson’s core values and commitment to providing safe job sites for our team and subcontractors.”

Only 450 of the nation’s elite merit shop construction contractors earned the credential in 2021.

“Accredited Quality Contractors set the standard in the contracting community in safety, culture, workforce development, innovation, diversity, and quality,” said 2022 ABC National Chair of the Board of Directors Stephanie Schmidt, president of Poole Anderson Construction, State College, Pennsylvania. “Daily, the leaders and employees of Ferguson Construction commit to the highest level of corporate and community achievement, exemplifying the best about ABC membership.”

In earning the AQC credential, each member company commits to world-class safety by achieving a Gold, Platinum, or Diamond level in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System. Ferguson Construction has achieved a Platinum status every year since 2001 and utilizes the key components of the program to build and strengthen safety programs.

When Ferguson Construction began in Sidney in 1920, the family business took personal pride in every project. Through the years, Ferguson has maintained the simple philosophy of always exceeding customer expectations. This commitment has resulted in steady growth, with the operation of four regional offices to serve our clients in Ohio and Indiana. Through the highest level of craftsmanship, dedicated personnel, and an exemplary safety record, Ferguson remains an industry leader in providing high-quality construction services in a timely, cost-effective manner from conception to completion. For more information, visit ferguson-construction.com.

Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 that represents more than 21,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 69 chapters help members develop people, win work, and deliver that work safely, ethically, and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. Visit us at abc.org.