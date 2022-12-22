Minster Bank adds Peyton as commercial loan officer

MINSTER – Andrew Peyton has been hired as a commercial loan officer for the Vandalia-Butler office and surrounding areas. In making the announcement, Dan Heitmeyer, vice president commercial banking, said Peyton will be joining Montgomery County Commercial Lenders, Joel K. Bopp and Michelle L. Sherrill, to help lead the bank’s efforts to grow Minster Bank’s presence for individuals and businesses in Montgomery County.

Peyton brings to Minster Bank over 20 years of lending, banking, and financial management experience, most recently serving as a commercial lender for a regional bank. He holds a degree in business from Wright State University and currently resides in Beavercreek with his wife Jodi and their two children. Peyton stays active in the community as a board member of the Miami Valley Chapter of the Risk Management Association and with the Xenia Rotary Club.

“We are excited to welcome Andrew to Minster Bank,” said Heitmeyer. “Combining his banking experience and passion for being involved in his community, we know Andrew will be a great asset to our team as we continue to live our mission of improving lives through community banking.”

With offices in Minster, New Bremen, St. Marys, Wapakoneta, Sidney, Troy and Vandalia, Minster Bank has assets totaling more than $735 million and has been serving the communities of West Central Ohio since 1914. To find out more about Minster Bank, visit MinsterBank.com.