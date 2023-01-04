Rose retires from Minster Bank

MINSTER – After more than four decades with Minster Bank, Phyllis Rose retired from her executive role as vice president of operations, which will be fully effective January 2023. Connie Meiring will replace Rose in this position and has transitioned from her previous position as HR manager.

Since April 1980, Rose led the charge to improve operational efficiencies at Minster Bank. She began as an internal auditor and has held numerous positions in her banking career. Her most recent role included leading technology, compliance, and security. Rose also served as secretary of the board and was a key contributor to the bank’s overall organizational growth over the last 42 years.

Meiring, with over 35 years of banking experience, has worked through the transition with Rose over the past year. Meiring most recently served as HR manager at Minster Bank and developed the Bank’s human resources program. She lives in Minster with her husband, Ken, and their family.

Meiring holds a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership from Wright State University, Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), and is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin’s Graduate School of Banking.

“Connie’s transition to the vice president of operations is a natural fit. Meiring’s organizational, relational, and bank knowledge will be helpful as the bank moves forward,” said Dale Luebke, President and CEO.

In reflecting on Rose’s service, Luebke said, “Phyllis has been an integral part of our growth and has been critical to our ability to make good strategic decisions. It was with her guidance, hard work and knowledge that Minster Bank grew in many areas. Phyllis served as secretary to the board since 1990 and has never missed a board meeting in over 30 years. Phyllis’ dedication and servant leadership is commendable.”

Angie Bruns has been promoted to HR manager. Bruns has been with Minster Bank for eight years, is a graduate of Wright State University with a bachelor’s degree in Economics, and obtained her SHRM‐CP certification. Angie lives in Minster, where she and husband, Rich, reside along with their three children.

Minster Bank, a local community bank, is headquartered in Minster, Ohio, and has offices located in Minster, New Bremen, St. Marys, Sidney, Troy, Wapakoneta and Vandalia-Butler. Visit MinsterBank.com to learn more about Minster Bank.