AES Ohio receives Emergency Recovery Award

DAYTON — AES Ohio, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), has received an Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Emergency Recovery Award. Presented to EEI member companies twice a year, the Emergency Response Awards recognize recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process, and the awards were presented during EEI’s winter Board of Directors and CEO meeting.

“Throughout the past six months, electric companies faced devastating hurricanes, unprecedented heat waves, and many other extreme weather events that impacted the customers and communities we serve,” said EEI President Tom Kuhn. “I commend AES Ohio’s commitment to restore service for its customers safely and quickly under challenging conditions. AES Ohio and its storm response team undoubtedly are deserving of this national recognition, and I am honored to present them with this well-deserved award.”

On Monday, June 13, 2022, two severe storm cells moved across the AES Ohio service territory within six hours. Straight-line winds up to 100 mph and lightning caused extensive damage to equipment. The majority of the damage was due to trees and branches falling on power lines. In total, more than 43,000 customers experienced power outages, some for more than 48 hours.

“We are pleased to receive the EEI Emergency Recovery award. Thanks to all the line and vegetation crews and support staff for a safe restoration. We commend their work and dedication every day, especially under these extreme conditions,” said Kristina Lund, president and CEO AES Ohio. “We sincerely appreciate the patience of our customers during this summer storm event with the heat index in triple digits.”

Under an excessive heat advisory, crews worked safely around the clock with 95-degree temperatures and with the heat index rising to 108 degrees for three consecutive days. The temperature on Tuesday, June 14, broke a record that had been standing since 1895, which was 127 years ago. This was not an ordinary restoration event.