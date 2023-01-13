Celina Insurance Group recognizes Winner

CELINA — Beth Winner, senior premium audit specialist at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate in Premium Auditing (APA) designation.

The APA designation is awarded by The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals. Winner earned this recognition upon successful completion of five courses.

“As an audit specialist, I review insurance policies to make sure the premium matches the degree of risk exposure. The APA designation coursework provided a thorough analysis of what to look for during that process, and it helped me deepen my understanding of my role,” Winner said.

“Beth is an asset to our team, and this designation will help her continue to perform premium audits for policyholders in an organized and professional manner,” said Larry Conner, director of Loss Control and Premium Audit.