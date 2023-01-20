Bank donates $5,000 to chamber of commerce

SIDNEY — Farmers & Merchants State Bank recently donated $5,000 to the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce.

Debra Geuy, former president of Peoples Federal Savings and Loan, said, “This is another example of why Peoples chose Farmers & Merchants State Bank as a partner. The Chamber of Commerce plays a vital role in our community and F&M will continue to be supportive of the community and the community partners that make Shelby County a better place to live, work, and play.”

Jeff Raible, president of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, said, “Farmers and Merchants State Bank is a welcome addition to the Sidney-Shelby County business community. Their reputation as a trusted and service minded community bank precedes their arrival in Shelby County. We sincerely thank F&M for this generous gesture of support and assure them that this gift will be prudently invested in our community to further the prospects of business growth here and the quality of life enjoyed by our residents.”

“The Chamber of Commerce is an integral part of our community, impacting each and every life in that community. Their mission fits in well with F&M’s in that we nurture lasting relationships and are community vested to help people realize their best lives” said Brett Baumeister, regional president with Farmers & Merchants State Bank.