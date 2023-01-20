Ferguson Construction awarded OSHA “Star” safety rating

SIDNEY — Ferguson Construction, with regional offices in Dayton, Columbus, and Indianapolis, has once again been awarded the OSHA Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) “Star” rating. Approval into VPP is OSHA’s official recognition of the outstanding efforts of employers and employees who have exemplary achievement in the prevention and control of occupational safety and health hazards, and the development, implementation, and continuous improvement of their safety and health management system.

Since 1982, OSHA’s VPP has impressive statistical evidence for improving worker health and safety. The average VPP worksite has a Days Away Restricted or Transferred (DART) case rate of 52% below the average for its industry. These sites typically do not start out with such low rates. Reductions in injuries and illnesses begin when the site commits to the VPP approach to safety and health management and the challenging VPP application process.

“VPP participants serve as models for other employers and workers by operating excellent safety and health management programs. Achieving a level of worker protection that goes beyond compliance with government regulations is commendable,” said William Donovan, Regional OSHA administrator.

To be considered, employers must apply and be assessed against VPP’s rigorous onsite evaluation team of OSHA safety and health experts.

“Ferguson is honored to be recognized once again by OSHA as a leader in safety in the construction industry,” said Doug Fortkamp, president of Ferguson Construction. “As one of the first companies to achieve the ‘Star’ rating in Ohio, it is a source of pride for our team. Our employees are our most valuable asset and our participation in the VPP program throughout the years has led to improved processes and procedures that support our ultimate goal of everyone going home safe to their families every night.”

The Ferguson safety team is led by John Brown, who holds a Master’s in Safety Engineering and has over 30 years of experience in the safety industry. Additionally, Brown is a registered National Certified Safety Professional and is certified in toxic/hazardous controls and management. He is responsible for coordinating the team’s safety plan for the project and works closely with all project personnel to ensure compliance with OSHA and local regulations.

When Ferguson Construction began in Sidney in 1920, the family business took personal pride in every project. Through the years, Ferguson has maintained the simple philosophy of always exceeding customer expectations. This commitment has resulted in steady growth, with the operation of four regional offices to serve our clients in Ohio and Indiana. Through the highest level of craftsmanship, dedicated personnel, and an exemplary safety record, Ferguson remains an industry leader in providing high-quality construction services in a timely, cost-effective manner from conception to completion. For more information, visit ferguson-construction.com.