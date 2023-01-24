Cox receives recognition

CELINA — Cayden Cox, associate claims representative at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate in Claims (AIC) designation.

The AIC designation is awarded by The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals. Cox earned this recognition upon successful completion of four courses.

“It’s rewarding to help people navigate insurance claims, a process that can often be unknown territory for them. This designation has advanced my knowledge of industry best practices and will help me better assist our policyholders,” Cox said.

“The AIC program is a valuable tool for those working in our field. We’re glad we had the chance to support Cayden’s professional development and look forward to seeing what his future holds,” Kevin Black, claims manager, said.

Celina Insurance Group is comprised of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies. The companies provide protection for autos, homes, businesses and farms through more than 500 independent agencies in five states. Founded in 1914 with headquarters in Celina, Ohio, the organization is committed to supporting its policyholders and communities.