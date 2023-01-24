Downtown Sidney Restaurant and Retail Weeks underway

SIDNEY- Sidney Alive, along with participating small businesses, will host Downtown Sidney Restaurant and Retail Weeks through Feb. 4, 2023. Shoppers and diners can enjoy special menus and shopping deals from participating locations including Amelio’s Pizzeria, Greenhaus Coffee, Moonflower Effect, Murphy’s Craft Bar & Kitchen, Namaste Body Contouring & Wellness, Ron & Nita’s, Tavolo Modern Italian, The Bridge and The Royal Parlour.

Gift cards were donated to a grand prize gift basket that will be given to one lucky winner. Shoppers and diners will need to locate the QR code poster, scan the code and register online to be entered. The more places you visit the better chance you have to win.

Get great deals and support local businesses at the same time.

Visit sidneyalive.org/events or their Facebook page for each location’s deals. Any further questions about the event can be emailed to [email protected]