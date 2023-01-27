Buckeye Power participates in DC committee

COLUMBUS—The President and CEO of Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives and Buckeye Power, Patrick O’Loughlin, was one of four energy industry experts invited by members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee to D.C. Thursday to take part in a roundtable discussion on the reliability of electricity and U.S. energy security.

Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-WA, and Committee Republicans hosted the roundtable which included O’Loughlin, David Gattie, associate professor of Engineering, University of Georgia, and senior fellow, Center for International Trade and Security, Lou Pugliaresi, president, Energy Policy Research Foundation, and Dr. Edmund O. Schweitzer, III, Founder, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.

O’Loughlin told the committee reliable power is needed more than ever as demand for electricity grows with the increase in electrification of transportation and buildings, while the number of reliable power generating plants in Ohio has plummeted from 21 in 2009 to 5 plants today. And in extreme cold weather, the possibility of forced rolling blackouts is high. Warnings were issued by PJM for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Ohio.

“Wind and solar are great, but their intermittent nature and lack of responsiveness to changing electric demand make these resources less valuable and less reliable than conventional fossil fuel generation,” Patrick O’Loughlin told members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

While new technologies are being developed, proven power sources must continue, O’Loughlin said.

“Our electric power system works on the principles of physics and engineering, not aspirational goals. And today more than ever, people are counting on us to get that right.”

Buckeye Power is a not-for-profit, member-owned generation and transmission (G&T) cooperative supplying electric power and energy to its 25 electric distribution cooperative members for the benefit of their 1,000,000 member-consumers at 400,000 homes and businesses in Ohio. The Buckeye member cooperatives’ certified service territory covers nearly 40% of the land area in the state of Ohio and includes portions of 77 of Ohio’s 88 counties. Buckeye Power owns and operates a diverse set of power generation resources, including coal and natural gas power plants, as well as renewable energy projects, including agricultural bio-digesters, landfill gas plants, 24 solar PV sites, and the New York Power Authority (NYPA) hydropower projects.