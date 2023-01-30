Finishline Sports Bar & Grill reopens

BOTKINS — At the end of December, Finishline Sports Bar & Grill in Botkins experienced Noah-sized water issues, forcing them to close for repairs. The frigid weather caused the pipes to freeze and burst. The hot water tank in the bar was also damaged

At the beginning of January, the problem was fixed, and they were back in business, much to the company’s delight.

Each day has special events at the bar and grill.

Monday is Pool League night with a meatloaf special handmade by local favorite Betty Spaugy. A Queen Of Hearts Drawing will be held onMondays.

On Tuesday, it’s fiesta night with tacos. It’s also Ladies’ Night. Thursday is another Pool League night with the first Thursday of the month dedicated to ribs special.

Friday is Fun Friday at the Finishline! A DJ will provide bopping jams, except on the last Friday of the month. Then you’ll have to provide the tunes for yourself in the style of karaoke. Both are provided by Cosmic Karaoke/DJ.

Saturday is Pool League, and Sunday is Bar Bingo Night and the weekly drawing. The special is selected randomly by Marine Veteran and Head Chef Kyle Micheal.

A Valentine’s Day dinner is also planned.

Currently, the business’ hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4 p.m.-midnight, Friday, 4 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturday, noon to 1 a.m., and Sunday 2 p.m. to midnight. Happy Hour will be at 4-6 p.m.

Lea Barnett is “cueing” up for a game of pool. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_Photo.jpg Lea Barnett is “cueing” up for a game of pool. Megan Lewis | Sidney Daily News