New business incubator survey underway

SIDNEY- The Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership (SSEP) is exploring ways to encourage more innovation and entrepreneurship in Sidney-Shelby County. Through funding from the Community Foundation of Shelby County and the city of Sidney, the SSEP hired The Montrose Group to conduct a business incubator feasibility study and they are asking anyone who is interested in starting a business in Shelby County to fill out a short survey at this link https://forms.gle/mdBPAu6YHxATcc4aA. The deadline for the survey is Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

This survey is targeted to help the SSEP to better understand the needs of entrepreneurs, business owners, engineers, and innovators (those interested in starting a business) in Sidney and Shelby County.

A business incubator is a support process that helps start-up and fledgling companies by providing resources and services, typically at a reduced cost. Incubators offer training, technology support, networking and mentoring in addition to other services. These supports are necessary for new businesses that are lacking the capital to fully develop.

The SSEP is targeting the former Wagner Manufacturing site as a potential location for the business incubator with the belief that it would be a great project to anchor redevelopment of that site.

The survey results will be included in the Incubator Feasibility Study that is being authored by The Montrose Group. The feasibility study is a critical element to raising funds from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) and other organizations that fund business incubators.