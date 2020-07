In Wednesday’s City record in the Sidney Daily News, the drivers of a crash that occurred on Saturday at 11:39 p.m. were inaccurately listed and flipped around. It should have read:

• Deborah J. Reck, 57, of Sidney, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:39 p.m.

Reck was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 through a red light when she hit the southbound vehicle on Fourth Avenue that was driven by Kent L. Allison, 58, of Jackson Center.