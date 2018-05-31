Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-11:32 a.m.: found property. Deputies responded to the report a briefcase was found containing personal information at the Shelby County Recycling Center on Riverside Drive in Clinton Township.

WEDNESDAY

-10:22 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched Dawson Road at Houston Road in Loramie Township on the report juveniles were painting inappropriate things on the bridge.

MONDAY

-10:47 p.m.: criminal trespass. Rebecca Lynn Greer, 31, 12036 State Route 362, Minster, was arrested for criminal mischief and criminal trespass after deputies responded to the report a neighbor had trespassed on his property.

-4:33 p.m.: violate protection order. Teresa K. Barger, 26, 630 N. Ohio Ave., Sidney, was arrested for violating a protection order after deputies responded to the report of a domestic incident.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:11 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18400 block of Herring Road in Salem Township.

-5:52 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire and Deputies responded to 15677 Sharp Road in Franklin Township on the report a vehicle’s motor was smoldering.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.