Police log

FRIDAY

-12:42 a.m.: panhandling restrictions. Thomas C. Johnson, 56, 128 ½ N. Pomeroy Ave., was arrested for panhandling restrictions and prohibitions.

THURSDAY

-3:35 p.m.: warrant. Jacob Evan, 24, at large, was arrested on a Darke County warrant.

-2:44 p.m.: grand jury indictment. Jose M. Diaz, 43, 1001 Fourth Ave., Apt. 11, was arrested on a grand jury indictment.

-10:16 a.m.: front seat passenger no seatbelt. Katie A. Gold, 28, 838 Fielding Road, was served a summons.

WEDNESDAY

-12:49 p.m.: theft. A pink wallet containing three credit cards, $300 and personal paperwork was stolen from a 2001 Chevrolet that was parked in the parking lot in the 700 block of Buckeye Avenue.

Crashes

Richard L. Swartz, 63, 714 Mojave Court, was cited with signal before changing lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 2:51 p.m.

Swartz was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 in the right lane and when attempting to change into the left lane he struck the eastbound vehicle in the left lane that was driven by Michael J. Tennant, 27, 306 Sophia Ave.

• James R. Holdheide, 61, of Fort Loramie, was cited with improper lane change after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 10:39 a.m.

Holdheide was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 in the left lane when he was attempting to change into the left turn lane and did not see and struck the passenger’s side mirror of the vehicle in the left turn lane on state Route 47 that was driven by Vincent P. Stricker, 75, of Minster.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

