County record

FRIDAY

-8:02 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 4600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on the report of threats.

THURSDAY

-7:22 p.m: assist other unit. Deputies responded to 5645 Houston Road in Loramie Township to assist adult probation.

-2:09 p.m.: criminal trespass. Nicholas Conner, 25, 110 Redbud Drive, Apt D, Jackson Center, was arrested and charged with three counts of criminal trespassing after an incident on Thursday.

Deputies responded to a medical incident on the report that Conner was seen in a wooded area of private property on Lock Two Road. Deputies then saw Conner go into an adjacent fields, owned by two separate property owners, of which he caused damage. Deputies had to drive through the wheat fields to apprehend Conner, which also caused damage to the fields.

Conner was found in laying in a wheat field and then was transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-8:16 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

-7:19 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

