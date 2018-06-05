Police log

TUESDAY

-5:30 a.m.: dogs running at large. Ashley A. Christian, 31, and Franklin Delano Christian, 32, both of 980 N. Wagner Ave., were cited for dogs and other animals running at large. Franklin was also charged with obstructing official business.

MONDAY

-3:25 p.m.: lost property. A black wallet and a Boost cellphone, valued at $50, were reported lost.

-11:40 a.m.: theft. Christopher Leonard, 26, at large, was arrested for theft.

-9:15 a.m.: warrant. Laci Nichole Overbey, 28, 221 Forrest St., was arrested on a warrant.

-9:15 a.m.: warrant. Tijuana N. Mitchell,46, 532 N. Miami Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-12:50 a.m.: juvenile delinquency. A juvenile was arrested for leaving the residence without permission.

SUNDAY

-11:56 p.m.: warrant. Curtis J. Otto, 36, of Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and charged with obstructing official business and being in city parks after hours.

-2:53 p.m.: criminal damaging. A glass patio table, valued at $50, was reported damaged.

-9:10 a.m.: criminal damaging. A ceramic hen and rooster, valued at $80 per item, and a daylilly plant were reported damaged.

SATURDAY

-10:35 p.m.: warrant. Joseph K. Burks Jr., 28, of Minster, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:21 p.m.: theft. Two survey stakes were reported stolen from the 800 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-8:14 p.m.: driving under the influence. Willie D. Petty, 758 E. Fourth St., was arrested for OVI and OVI refusal breath with prior DUI.

-4:48 p.m.: criminal trespass. Thomas C. Johnson, 56, at large, was charged with criminal trespass.

-10:34 a.m.: theft. The theft of an orange satchel purse, valued at $50, containing three credit cards a pre-workout consumable product, and Beats Bluetooth ear buds, valued at $250, was reported stolen from the 100 block of Village Green Drive.

-9:03 a.m.: theft. A Green Direct Express credit card and a cellphone charger, valued at $40, were reported stolen.

-8:09 a.m.: theft. A white and green striped swing cushion, valued at $25, was reported stolen from a residence on Fair Oaks Drive.

-2:14 a.m.: OVI. Rachel Lynn Scott, 34, of Piqua, was cited with OVI and OVI refusal breath with prior OVI.

-12:39 a.m.: OVI. Cassie Marie Shrewsbury, 26, 608 W. North St., was cited with OVI.

-12:06 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A 17-year-old female was arrested for being unruly for leaving the residence without permission.

-12:01 a.m.: criminal damaging. The fuel door on a grey 2006 Chevrolet Impala was reported damaged by someone known. The cost of damage is set at $50.

FRIDAY

-9:31 p.m.: domestic violence. Adam A. Abbott, 26, 2727 Kristy Way, was arrested for domestic violence.

-7:36 p.m.: warrant. Dana A. Webb, 53, 111 N. Wilkinson Ave., was arrested on a Muskingum County warrant.

-5:15 p.m.: theft. The theft of $40 cash was reported stolen from an individual at a residence on Amherst Drive.

-3:06 p.m.: warrant. Richard L. Schwartz, 53, 1305 Constitution Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-6:46 a.m.: theft. The past theft of a blue wallet, a garage door opener, three debit cards and a driver’s license were reported stolen from a gold 2005 Honda.

-5:42 a.m.: theft. The theft of an Ohio ID and four credit cards were reported stolen from a vehicle while parked on Grenelefe Court.

Crashes

Marie R. Masteller, 36, 320 S. Miami Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:03 p.m.

Masteller was traveling northbound on Miami Avenue when she rear-ended the stopped vehicle in front of her at the traffic light at North Street that was driven by Morgan P. Stiffler, 22, of Troy.

• Kathleen M. Burden, 62, of Botkins, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 12:43 p.m.

Burden was backing from a parking space on the west side on South Ohio Avenue when she struck the right side of the stopped vehicle in right lane of South Ohio Avenue that was driven by Virginia L. Schiff, 68, of Anna.

• Stephen S. Reber, 66, 124 Village Green Drive, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 7:38 p.m.

Reber was traveling eastbound on Gleason Street when he rear-ended the vehicle in front of him that was driven by Joshua H. Pierce, 39, 520 N. Ohio Ave.

• Christopher Lee Parson, 30, of Piqua, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 2:40 p.m.

Parson was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street when he did not stop in time and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Patricia Hamberg, 57, 1786 Shawnee Drive.

Hamberg was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Dakota A. Kitchen, 19, 527 Campbell Road, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 2:29 p.m.

Kitchen was traveling southbound on Ohio Avenue when she failed to see that traffic had stopped and rear-ended the vehicle in front of her that was driven by Jordan S. Suthers, 22, of Anna.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

