Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-4:14 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 2955 River Road in Orange Township that a roommate had sold the caller’s car.

-4:10 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a report of drugs.

-4:06 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 14755 Fulton Road in Orange Township on the report of trespassing.

-10:07 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 13287 State Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report of identity theft.

-5:32 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Wones Road in Jackson Township on the report a truck was sitting in the side ditch.

-2:49 a.m.: probation violation. A 15-year-old male was arrested on a probation violation after deputies observed him near Riverside Carry Out on Riverside Drive early Monday morning and was made aware he had run away from home a week ago. He was transported to West Central Juvenile Detention Center in Troy.

-12:30 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

SUNDAY

-10:47 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 10080 Oakbrook Drive in Salem Township on the report of a possible scam.

-8:17 p.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to the 10900 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township on the report of threats.

-7:41 p.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of threats or harassment.

-5:52 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 12636 Kirkwood Drive in Orange Township on the report a vehicle parked on the private property refused to leave.

-4:39 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 2640 Miami River Road in Orange Township on the report a knife was stolen from the residence.

-2:03 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 5530 Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of stolen floor mats.

SATURDAY

-8:46 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to Morrie’s Landing on state Route 362 in McLean Township on the report people walked out without paying their bill.

-8:35 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 10040 Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township on the report people were hunting on the property without permission.

-7:06 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Shelby Oaks Golf Course on Sidney Freyburg Road in Salem Township on the report of the theft of $150 from the caller’s wallet.

-6:51 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint a vehicle was parked in the drive through area of Dairy King & Motel on North Main Street in McLean Township.

-9:54 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-6:45 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to Clear Creek Farm on Kuther Road in Washington Township on the report a black Ford truck was vandalizing the front yard.

-12:34 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 8000 block of state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township on the report a couple of vehicles were sitting in the back of the cemetery.

FRIDAY

-10:39 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Fessler Buxton Road at Loramie Washington Road on the report a vehicle went off the road and into a field.

-9:47 p.m.: drunk. Deputies were dispatched to Camp Qtokee on state Route 29 in Franklin Township on the report a highly intoxicated male was trying to fight people.

-7:25 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Botkins Road Loramie at Kettlersville Road in Van Buren Township on the report a vehicle went off the road and into a field.

-6:21 p.m.: fight. Deputies were dispatched to the 3400 block of Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township on the report several people were fighting.

Village log

MONDAY

-7:59 p.m.: harassment. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township on the report of harassment.

-2:44 p.m.: suspicious person. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to state Route 65 at Botkins Road in Jackson Township on the report of a suspicious person.

SUNDAY

-11:17 p.m.: suspicious car. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to St. Michael Catholic Church on Elm Street in McLean Township on the report of a suspicious car.

Crashes

Edward Ronald Symons, 18, of Piqua, was cited with a stop sign violation after a crash on Friday at 10:39 p.m.

Symons was traveling southbound on Loramie Washington Road at a high rate of speed when he failed to get stopped at the stop sign at Fessler Buxton Road, went through the intersection, off the south side of Fessler Buxton Road and struck a ditch before coming to a stop in a field on the south side of the roadway.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11:39 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of in Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-6:30 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 4600 block of Dormire Road in Green Township.

-4:30 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 600 block of in Cross Trail in Washington Township.

-12:45 a.m.: fire. Anna and Lockington Fire Departments and Perry Port Salem Rescue responded for mutual aid at NK Parts Industry Inc. on Campbell Road for a box fire alarm.

-6:30 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded for mutual aid to the 1500 block of in Marilyn Drive in Clinton Township.

MONDAY

-4:42 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of in Robb Street in Jackson Township.

-1:48 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 9700 block of state Route 705 in Turtle Creek Township.

SUNDAY

-7 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 200 block of in Meadow Drive in Dinsmore Township.

-4:47 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department responded to Miami County on the report of a structure fire.

-2:19 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2500 block of in Lindsey Road in Washington Township.

-11:46 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire Department responded to East Main Street in Russia for a medical call.

-10:56 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of in West South Street in Dinsmore Township.

-12:28 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of in West South Street in Franklin Township.

SATURDAY

-1:37 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 500 block of in Lockport Trail in Washington Township.

-6:50 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5600 block of Knoop Johnson Road in Perry Township.

FRIDAY

-9:35 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

-5:05 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded for to the 400 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

