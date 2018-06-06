Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:40 p.m.: K-9 training. Deputies conducted K-9 training at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-9:46 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 540 Lindsey Road in Washington Township on the report of fraud.

Village log

TUESDAY

-8:46 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police was dispatched to Track Side Treats in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:54 a.m.

Thomas J. Frantz, 49, 10120 Pasco Montra Road, Sidney, was operating a heavy duty concrete mixer truck southbound on Hardin Wapakoneta Road when it hit a bump in the road which caused a metal shoot from the concrete mixer to fall off. The southbound vehicle, driven by Dexter Ali Tobie, 30, 10133 Millcreek Road, Sidney, that was traveling behind Frantz hit the metal shoot causing minor damage to the left front quarter panel of his vehicle.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:54 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded for to the 200 block of East Main Street in Salem Township.

-6:55 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire Department responded to 4800 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township on a fire alarm due to smoke in the sun room.

-4:20 a.m.: crash. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to the unit block of state Route 705 in McLean Township on the report of a one vehicle rollover crash.

TUESDAY

-7:29 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 6500 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township.

-6:41 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 8400 block of in Lock Two Road in Van Buren Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.