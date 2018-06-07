Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:33 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 29 at Cisco Road on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-8:39 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-5:08 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint that someone broke into a barn at 9500 Blanke Road in Van Buren Township and stole cattle.

WEDNESDAY

-10:22 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to Wilson Health on Michigan Street on the report of trespassing.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-4:19 p.m.: trespassing. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to Plastipak Packaging on state Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report a male refused to leave the property.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:50 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-2:12 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-11:31 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 200 block of in South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

-3:13 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 200 block of in Oakwood Drive in McLean Township.

-2:36 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Deputies responded to the 3500 block of in Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

WEDNESDAY

-6:24 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire Department responded to 17587 High St. in Montra on the report of a possible gas leak.

-3:57 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 600 block of in Brown Road in Orange Township.

-3:55 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of East South Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

