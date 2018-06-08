Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:38 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 142000 block of Charm Hill Drive in Orange Township on the report of a suspicious truck.

-11:36 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 8500 block of Johnson Slagle Road in Perry Township on the report a suspicious van was in the area.

THURSDAY

-5:52 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at East Lockington Road at Miami River Road in Orange Township that a camper was found in the river.

Village log

THURSDAY

-3:57 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to M&A Muffler & Tires on state Route 66 in McLean Township on the report someone drove off without paying their bill.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-11:45 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 14900 block of Sharp Road in Franklin Township.

-1:34 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13700 block of in Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township.

THURSDAY

-11:44 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 18000 block of in state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-10:26 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Township.

-6:08 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to the 55000 block of state Route 29 in Jackson Township.

-4:54 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to the 6000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

