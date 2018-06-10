Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-10:25 a.m.: larceny. Deputies and Anna Police investigated a report of missing solar lights and lawn decorations from 202 Christie Ave. in Anna.

Village log

SUNDAY

-12:12 a.m.: assault. Botkins Police is investigating an alleged assault.

FRIDAY

-8:22 p.m.: suspicious car. Fort Loramie Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 11000 block of Brandewie Road in McLean Township.

-7:03 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police investigated a property damage crash in the 100 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-1:22 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem and Port Jefferson Fire were dispatched to the 400 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

-7:10 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

-8:01 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to a car crash at state Route 219 at County Road 25A in Auglaize County.

-7:15 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 3000 block of Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township.

-5:57 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 13000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township.

-4:07 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 2000 block of Kaiser Road in Cynthian Township.

-3:27 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fort Loramie Fire and deputies were dispatched to state Route 705 at Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township for a two-vehicle crash.

-5:37 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 7000 block of Wright Moyer Road in Cynthian Township.

-4:30 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 6000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-1:22 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Jackson Center Fire and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

-12:31 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 300 block of North High Street in Salem Township.

FRIDAY

-3:16 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Anna Fire were dispatched to the 98 mile marker of northbound Interstate 75 where a vehicle went into a guard rail.

-3:04 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Anna Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of Meranda Road for a two vehicle crash with injuries.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

