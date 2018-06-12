Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-10:36 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Barhorst Road in McLean Township on the report a crash.

-7:56 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 3738 State Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report of the theft of a briefcase.

MONDAY

-11:40 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 3000 block of West Russell Road on the report of a crash.

-11:22 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Robinhood Lane at East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

-9:43 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to Botkins Road at Fledderjohn Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a suspicious, black Honda CRV.

SUNDAY

-10:39 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to Short Road at Stoker Road on the report a stop sign had been painted.

-10:34 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 1860 S. Vandemark Road in Clinton Township on the report a back window of the residence had been broken out.

-6:43 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to 129 E. Main St. in Loramie Township on the report a go kart was driven in the residence’s yard and struck their fire pit.

Crashes

Brenda J. Norris, 58, 13039 Luthman Road, Minster, was cited with stop light or stop sign violation after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3:27 p.m.

Norris was traveling southbound of Harding Wapakoneta Avenue when she failed to stop for a stop sign and was struck by the westbound vehicle on state Route 705 that was driven by Jennifer J. Kobilis, 36, of Holgate.

Both drivers and Norris’s passenger, Lacy J. Nutter, 18, of Cambridge, were all transported by Fort Loramie Rescue to Wilson Health.

• Eric Braden Hess, 22, of Urbana, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:04 p.m.

Hess was traveling eastbound on Miranda Road when he rear-ended the slowed vehicle in front of him that was about to make a left turn. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene.

The other vehicle was driven by Charles N. Grillot, 61, 380 Sioux St., Fort Loramie.

Anna Rescue also responded to the scene.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:36 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of West Street in Dinsmore Township.

-7:26 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 16000 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

-3:04 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-1:22 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18900 block of state Route 219 in Dinsmore Township.

MONDAY

-8:16 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-2:37 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to the 6000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township.

-2:04 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 300 block of Tow Path Trail in Washington Township.

-12:19 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10900 block of Little Turtle Way in Washington Township.

-11:09 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 6000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township.

-9:02 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-8:40 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Chickasaw Court in Washington Township.

-8:20 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5800 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

