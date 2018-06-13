Arrest made in ‘fake’ money incident

SIDNEY — The Sidney Policedepartment is investigating a case involving counterfeit money which has been used at several area businesses.

On June 12, at about 3:30 p.m. the Sidney Police Department received a report that someone was attempting to pass counterfeit money at a local business. Officers responded and located a male suspect in a vehicle. The suspect fled and was captured after a short vehicle pursuit. Evidence that had been thrown from the car was also recovered.

Further investigation showed that the suspect had been making small purchases with larger denomination counterfeit bills at a number of local businesses. The suspect has been incarcerated with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

The Secret Service is assisting with the ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477.