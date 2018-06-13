Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-8:49 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 6084 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report that an arrow was shot into the side of the garage.

-7:24 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies and Anna Rescue were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Kuther Road on the report a suspicious Jeep was in a field between Russell Road and state Route 47.

-1:07 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to 10959 Commanche Drive in Washington Township on the report of a stolen vehicle.

TUESDAY

Crashes

No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Monday at 11:43 p.m.

Nickolis Tyler Benshoff, 16, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Russell Road when he told the responding deputy he saw an animal in the road and swerved to the right. His vehicle then dropped off the road and stuck a ditch embankment before coming to a stop.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:50 a.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department responded to Miami County on the report a car was found in a pond.

-7:02 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 13400 block of McCartyville Road in Van Buren Township.

TUESDAY

-11:28 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Township.

-8:23 p.m.: fire. Anna and Lockington Fire Departments and Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to a box fire alarm at 2401 Wapakoneta Ave. in Clinton Township on the report of a rekindled fire from Sidney Fire Department’s live-fire experiments earlier in the day.

-11:28 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-4:03 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to mile marker 104 on Interstate 75 in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

