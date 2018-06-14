Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:37 p.m.: probation violation. Adrian Edward Bolin, 27, 953 Buckeye Ave., was arrested on a probation violation.

-4:19 p.m.: theft. A battery-operated bike, valued at $200, was reported stolen.

-12:50 p.m.: warrant. Eric L. Riesenbeck, 36, of Fletcher, was arrested on a warrant.

-11:47 a.m.: warrant. Cody Plaisted, 27, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated burglary.

-10:42 a.m.: theft. An orange and white Stihl edger, valued at $500, was reported stolen from a business on Lester Avenue.

-10:38 a.m.: forgery. A Chase Bank withdrawal slip, in the amount of $500, was reportedly forged by someone known. A police investigation continues into the matter.

TUESDAY

-2:49 p.m.: theft. A bottle of Percocet prescription medication, valued at $100, was reported stolen from the area of Michigan Street at Wilson Avenue.

MONDAY

-10:25 p.m.: theft. A purse was reported found at a business on Michigan Street. The owner of the purse then reported $100 in cash was stolen from the purse.

SATURDAY

-10:16 a.m.: found property. A red folder containing a Social Security card and miscellaneous papers was reported found in the 1700 block of Michigan Street and was turned into the police department.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:30 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm.

-2:21 a.m. to 12:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

WEDNESDAY

-9:57 a.m. to 12:52 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

