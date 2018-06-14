Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-10:59 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to 5181 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report a 2014 Red Dodge 3500 was missing.

-9:49 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 2543 Simon Road in Loramie Township on the report a farmer knocked down a pole on the property.

-12:08 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to the 16000 block of Kettlersville Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a suspicious male in all black beside the roadway.

WEDNESDAY

-10:06 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Russia Houston Road in Loramie Township on the report a suspicious female was running down the roadway.

Village log

THURSDAY

-12:35 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Fort Loramie Police responded to the Oak Tree Restaurant on state Route 363 in McLean Township on the report of an attempted theft of a golf cart.

WEDNESDAY

-8:59 a.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Rescue responded to Airstream on West Pike Street in Franklin Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-8:59 a.m.: crash. Anna Rescue and Fire responded to mile marker 99 on Interstate 75 south in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.

-6:09 a.m.: fire. Russia Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 138 N. Liberty St. in Loramie Township.

-2:51 a.m.: fire. Anna Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 11912 County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

WEDNESDAY

-10:26 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-8:10 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 10500 block of state Route 65 in Salem Township.

-7:57 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

-3:53 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Sawmill Road in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

