Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:52 p.m.: minibike complaint. Deputies were dispatched to Fort Recovery Road at Walzer Road in Cynthian Township on the report dirt bikes were doing wheelies on Fort Recovery Road.

THURSDAY

-7:17 to 10:42 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies were dispatched on two calls to the 13000 block of Ailes Road on the report of fireworks.

-5:54 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 210 W. Mason Road in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.

Village log

FRIDAY

-1:56 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to the public swimming pool on East Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:51 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire Department and Deputies responded to a report of a fire in the middle of the unit block of Sherman Road 25A in Cynthian Township.

THURSDAY

-7:32 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-6:28 p.m.: crash. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire responded to mile marker 107 on Interstate 75 south in Auglaize Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-5:56 p.m.: crash. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 19300 block of May Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.