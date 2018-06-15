Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-1:52 p.m.: minibike complaint. Deputies were dispatched to Fort Recovery Road at Walzer Road in Cynthian Township on the report dirt bikes were doing wheelies on Fort Recovery Road.
THURSDAY
-7:17 to 10:42 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies were dispatched on two calls to the 13000 block of Ailes Road on the report of fireworks.
-5:54 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 210 W. Mason Road in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.
Village log
FRIDAY
-1:56 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to the public swimming pool on East Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-1:51 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire Department and Deputies responded to a report of a fire in the middle of the unit block of Sherman Road 25A in Cynthian Township.
THURSDAY
-7:32 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.
-6:28 p.m.: crash. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire responded to mile marker 107 on Interstate 75 south in Auglaize Township on the report of a crash with injuries.
-5:56 p.m.: crash. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 19300 block of May Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a crash.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.
