Sheriff’ log

SUNDAY

-10:09 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire were dispatched to the 18000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township for a motorcycle crash with injuries.

SATURDAY

-8:18 p.m.: hit-skip crash. Deputies and Fort Loramie Police were dispatched on a report of a vehicle hitting the speed limit sign in Lake Loramie State Park Campground. The vehicle was southbound on state Route 362, going toward Fort Loramie.

-8:50 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies investigated a report of a vehicle damaging a bean field in the 5000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-1:47 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 1000 block of state Route 589 in Green Township.

-8:36 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire were dispatched to the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-2:29 a.m.: fire. Botkins Fire was dispatched to the 11000 block of Dixie Highway (County Road 25A) on a report of a railroad tie on fire.

-12:55 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 18000 block of Sidney Plattsville Road.

SATURDAY

-11:47 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 3000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-9:56 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Street in Dinsmore Township.

-9 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire was dispatched to the 10000 block of Kaser Road on a report of an electrical pole smoking.

-8:12 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 11000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-4:07 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire was dispatched to 12440 State Route 362 on a report of a truck and trailer in the water at Earl’s Island Pavilion. Gas had reportedly leaked out of the vehicle.

-3:57 p.m.: fire. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and Van Buren Township Fire were dispatched to a fully engulfed barn fire at 12753 Headapohl Road in Auglaize County.

-11:43 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 7000 block of Hughes Road in Washington Township.

FRIDAY

-11 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 1000 block of North Kuther Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-8:54 p.m.: fire alarm. Port Jefferson Fire was dispatched to 460 Knoop Johnston Road for a general fire alarm.

-6:48 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 600 block of Lindsey Road in Washington Township.

-6:06 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Paulus Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

