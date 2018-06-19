Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:05 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint about a fraud call at a residence in the 17000 block of Mason Road in Salem Township.

-12:28 p.m.: found property. Deputies responded to the report that a wallet was found at Sav A Ton on state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

-9:33 a.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to 164 Wiles Road in Green Township on the report that a tree was down on the road.

-5:30 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of Staley Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

MONDAY

-6:29 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 16000 block of Riverside Drive in Clinton Township on the report something fell out of a truck bed and hit a car.

-9:48 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the unit block of Louis Street in McLean Township on the report someone in a small silver car was throwing water at people walking near the park.

-10:57 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of state Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report a vehicle crashed into a guardrail.

-6:53 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Stadium Drive in McLean Township on the report a suspicious Ford Explorer was in the driveway.

-6:12 a.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 16704 Wones Road in Jackson Township on the report of a burglary of an out building.

-5:42 a.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Lester Avenue to investigate a complaint about people riding on go karts.

-12:06 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 304 S. Lindsey Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report someone known trespassed on the property and tore up the front yard.

Village log

MONDAY

-10:17 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Police investigated a complaint that several people refused to leave Camp Qtokee campgrounds on state Route 29 in Franklin Township.

-3:58 p.m.: theft. Botkins Police responded to Boomerang Rubber on Dinsmore Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a theft.

SUNDAY

-9:53 p.m.: harassment. Anna Police was dispatched to the 200 block of West Main Street in Anna on the report someone was being black mailed.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11:34 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of South Linden Avenue in Franklin Township.

MONDAY

-2:54 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of in Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-1 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5500 block of Smith Road in Washington Township.

-10:36 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-9:46 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 15800 block of McCartyville Road in Van Buren Township.

-9:31 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 7400 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-8:51 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5300 block of Stoker Road in Cynthian Township.

SUNDAY

-6:42 p.m.: fire. Quincy Fire Department and multiple other fire departments were dispatched for mutual aid on a house fire at 6521 Palestine St., Pemberton, at approximately 6:42 p.m. A man and dog were rescued from the roof of the house.

DeGraff, Anna, Houston, Jackson Center, Van Buren Township, Rosewood, Maplewood, Fletcher, Quincy, Lockington, Port Jefferson and Sidney Fire Departments also responded. Sidney, Houston, Anna and Perry Port Salem Rescue Squads and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were also at the scene.

Port Jefferson Fire Chief Tom Fitchpatrick said the fire started when the man was cooking on the stove and then went up stairs and fell asleep. No one was injured, but the man rescued was evaluated by paramedics on scene, Fitchpatrick said.

Crews were on the scene for about 3 to 3 1/2 hours extinguishing the fire due to the heat and to ensure all of the hot spots were out. The structure is still standing, but the inside and roof are basically destroyed, Fitchpatrick said. He also noted the heat was the reason so many fire departments were dispatched to the fire.

-5:07 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 8600 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

